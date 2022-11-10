Ex-wife of Luis Ruelas speaks up about their relationship with Teresa Giudice

Ex-wife of Luis Ruelas speaks up about their relationship with Teresa Giudice.

Giudice and Dimartino Ruelas had already crossed paths twice before the Bravolebrity wed Ruelas.

Dimartino Ruelas claims that everything was nice.

Advertisement

After two years of silence, Marisa Dimartino Ruelas, the ex-wife of Luis Ruelas, is again discussing her relationship with Teresa Giudice.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” actress, 50, “couldn’t have been more accommodating and respectful,” the mother of two, 48, tells exclusively.

Giudice and Dimartino Ruelas had already crossed paths twice before the Bravolebrity wed Ruelas, 48, in August, but this past weekend marked the beginning of their closer acquaintance.

For a lengthy period of time, the blended families gathered in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to celebrate the birthdays of Dimartino Ruelas and Louie Ruelas.

According to reports, the group had a terrific time going to a steak dinner, a comedy show by Sebastian Maniscalco, and then a nightclub at the Borgata.

Dimartino Ruelas claims that everything was nice, noting that she had a few friendly interactions with her ex-new husband’s wife but that she and her ex-husband did not speak much.

Advertisement

Dimartino Ruelas claims, “[Giudice] told me that she loves [my kids] exactly as they were her own. He truly just had positive things to say about her, too, said my son.

Two specific instances, according to the full-time caregiver, truly jumped out to her.

When it was time to cut the cake, Giudice allegedly suggested to DiMartino Ruelas, “Why don’t you go and stand behind your son?

for the photo opportunity, which she deemed to be “very nice.”

She adds that the “RHONJ” co-star Jennifer Aydin, who was also present and “extremely lovely,” and the Bravo star always took sure to inquire about Dimartino Ruelas’ comfort level before including her in any social media videos they intended to broadcast.

Despite the fact that everyone appears to be one big happy family at this point, DiMartino Ruelas claims it took her a long time to warm up to the idea.

Advertisement

In 2020, Ruelas and Giudice started dating, and rumors circulated over the relationship between the NJ businessman and the mother of his two children.

When Ruelas first came into the public eye, numerous reports of his allegedly disastrous relationships with his ex-girlfriends appeared online.

And while Dimartino Ruelas acknowledges that she didn’t always get along with her ex, she claims that things started to improve about a year and a half ago.

The mother of two says, “When it comes to Luis and I, we just basically talk to each other when we have to co-parent.” It’s not like we have supper or talk to each other every day. It only concerns the children.

She continues by saying that she wasn’t initially in favor of her kids being on “RHONJ,” so she believes her ex is “coming around to show a different side” and making her feel more at ease by revealing what their lives with Giudice are actually like.

DiMartino Ruelas explains, “Once they got married, I thought, ‘This woman is a part of my children’s lives. “I can’t be completely absent, you know, it’s not right for my kids,” I said. I’m simply doing this for my kids.

Advertisement

Dimartino Ruelas responds “no” when asked if she would ever appear on “RHONJ,” although she might “perhaps” think about it if they were shooting a family event.

She claims that her focus is always on her immediate family. “My interaction is limited to their children and other members of their immediate family.”

Dimartino Ruelas continues, “I’ve attempted to avoid the spotlight for the past two years, but doing so has taken away time from me and my second kid [Louie].”

Together with Giudice and her four daughters, Louie resides in his father’s house. Dimartino Ruelas is currently living with her and Nicholas, Ruelas’ youngest son.

Although there isn’t a custody agreement in place yet due to the former couple’s divorce being finalized in 2013, there is a shared guardianship in place for Nicholas, who is autistic.

Due to their “same ‘on-the-go’ energy” and “quite similar personalities,” Dimartino Ruelas said she thinks Giudice and her ex are a “wonderful match.”

Advertisement

They are both high-energy and enjoy the spotlight, which is acceptable, she continues. I don’t.”

Giudice, meanwhile, exclusively tells that she has nothing but good things to say about the mother of her stepsons.

The author of “Turning the Tables” states, “Marisa is an outstanding mother and I have really loved getting to know her and look forward to spending more time with her.” “I adore that she is extremely old school like me.”

Giudice recalls that Ruelas greeted her now-husband, Joe Giudice, “with open arms” when they first met, and she believes Dimartino Ruelas did the same for her.

The “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip” alum adds, “Fully mixing our families together is really essential to both Louie and I and that includes both Joe and Marisa.”

“We are incredibly blessed. We are happy, our kids are happy, and our ex-spouses are happy and both are a healthy and good part of our new life together.”

Advertisement

Also Read Here is what was written on Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ veil Teresa Giudice tied the knot with Luis Ruelas over the weekend. The...