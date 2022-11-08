Experts want to know when Prince Harry started “looking at” his book’s title “differently”

Rebecca English told Jo Elvin for Palace Confidential that Prince Harry, when he was young, “quite revelled” in his title.

Harry answered, "Well, it doesn't matter; I can do what I want since, basically.

Jo also added that Harry was "in a rush" to get "everything he wanted done.

Prince Harry recently announced that the name of his upcoming memoir will be “Spare,” which makes experts wonder when he started to “look at” his role in the Royal Family “differently.”

Rebecca English told Jo Elvin for Palace Confidential that Prince Harry, when he was young, “quite revelled” in his title.

“Basically, Harry said, “Well, it doesn’t matter; I can do what I want because, basically, I’m not going to have the responsibility that you have,” “, Rebecca thought back.”

She however inquired: “Where did that change?” and “Why did he start viewing it differently?”

Jo said that it could be in his book, and then he said: “In the latter stages of his life within the Royal Family,” it appeared “clear” that Harry was getting “quite annoyed by the fact that he was playing second fiddle to William.”

Jo also added that Harry was “in a rush” to get “everything he wanted done.”