The official teaser for Venice at Dawn features Fabien Frankel, well known for his part as Ser Criston Cole in the popular HBO series, as an unlikely art thief. The independent British film will make its Prime Video debut on December 14.

Fans of Westeros and House of the Dragon, assemble! Even while the return of the popular series may be some time off, depending on which side you support, there is a potential that one of your favorite actors will appear in a new project.

In the opening scene of the trailer, a woman tells detectives that there used to be a dead body in the corridor, but it’s now gone. But let’s go back to the beginning of the story.

Our unusual pair of art thieves is made up of Greta Bellamacina as Sally and Frankel as Dixon. The two decide to plan an art robbery after randomly running into each other at a bar and becoming sufficiently inebriated.

Though these things are rarely straightforward and easy, they were intended to be. Sally informs Dixon that “there’s this enormous mansion and he owns this painting that is worth millions of pounds – money, money, money.”

“The artwork will still be there tomorrow when the house is vacant, so we might grab it.” The picture in question is located in the home of Sally’s ex-boyfriend, Stephen (Tom Basden); could this furious retaliation be the result of a failed romance?

The movie’s humorous elements are hinted at in the teaser. The two are well involved in their operation inside the home when they are abruptly stopped by two clumsy detectives who appear to be working a case.

Soon enough, Sally and Dixon are given the assignment of coordinating their stories in order to clear them of all wrongdoing and eventually evade the reach of the law.

The fatal error of plotting the heist while intoxicated would eventually reduce it to little more than a comedy of errors. A pair of actual thieves would overhear their foolproof plan while it was being discussed over cocktails, and it is apparent that the concept that a masterpiece was unattended at a nearby residence would have attracted them.

Venice at Dawn was filmed in London under Jaime Adams’ direction. Scott Wilson and James Sadler are the film’s executive producers.

Tanya Burr plays Stephen’s best friend Cindy in the movie, and Sophie Kennedy Clark and Richard Ellis play the real thieves. Others include Celyn Jones, Nick Helm, and Ruhtxjiaih Bèllènéa.

On December 14, Venice at Dawn makes its Prime Video debut, the trailer is below:

