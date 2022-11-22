Fact Check: Did Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman convert to Islam?

With a lavish ceremony with numerous celebrities in attendance, including legendary actor Morgan Freeman, the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar officially began. Along with 22-year-old Qatari disability activist and motivational speaker Ghanim al-Muftah, who read from the Holy Quran, the Oscar-winner gave a performance at the inaugural celebration.

“What unites us here in this moment is so much greater than what divides us. How can we make it last longer than just today?” Freeman said in his message of togetherness. What can we do to extend it past today?

“Everyone is welcome,” said Ghanim Al-Muftah, a disability rights campaigner from Qatar who was born with the uncommon Caudal Regression Syndrome. He appeared beside Freeman.

Following the event, Freeman’s conversion to Islam was widely assumed by Twitterati.

Famous former actor and producer Morgan freeman accepted Islam on fifa World Cup 2022 opening ceremony #QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/sM4PpoHpjC — Shahid0894 (@Shahid08941) November 21, 2022

Today’s biggest news!

Famous Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman has accepted Islam, may Allah make him steadfast in Islam.

pic.twitter.com/ffGYOGUTYK — Ihsan wazir (@IhsanwazirIhsa1) November 21, 2022

Morgan Freeman announces he has embraced Islam ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/O2cmguSjbr — Mohaaz Abdalla (@mohaaz_) November 21, 2022

Advertisement

Freeman has previously been the target of false reports pertaining to his religious convictions. In a past episode of “The Story of God with Morgan Freeman,” a National Geographic program, Freeman explored Islam as well as other religions. Similar questions about his religious ties were raised as a result of this.

However, the claim that Freeman converted to Islam was false, according to Misbar, an independent Arabic fact-checking platform.

The platform quoted, “The actor has not announced converting to Islam and also, no reliable media outlet has reported on the news.”

