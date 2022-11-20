Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fahad Mustafa touches Govinda’s feet at Filmfare Middle East

Fahad Mustafa touches Govinda’s feet at Filmfare Middle East

Articles
Advertisement
Fahad Mustafa touches Govinda’s feet at Filmfare Middle East

Fahad Mustafa touches Govinda’s feet at Filmfare Middle East

Advertisement

Pakistani talent has begun to spread its wings and pursue some international opportunities in 2022. With Ms. Marvel, Pakistani actors Samina Ahmed, Mehwish Hayat, Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha, and made everyone smile. Then, Humayun Saeed played Dr. Hasnat Khan in The Crown, and Sajal Aly is soon to make her English-language feature debut with the release of What’s Love Got to Do With It. In addition to all of this, Pakistani talent is now being acknowledged, as seen by Maya Ali’s Diafa win this year and the awards given to Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly, and Fahad Mustafa at the Filmfare Middle East Achiever’s Night. When Fahad Mustafa received his prize, he mentioned how Govinda, who was also present, has always served as an inspiration to him. Fahad also acknowledged another nighttime guest, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

In Pakistan, Fahad is a famous star who is well-liked for his work, whereas Govinda has been a well-known figure in Bollywood for many years and is still around.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by showbiz Lovers (@showbizloverss)

Advertisement

Here is a picture of Fahad giving a speech. Later, he descended and approached Govinda, politely reaching out to touch his feet:

People are not particularly pleased with Fahad’s gesture for Govinda and have expressed their feelings online:

 

 

Advertisement

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

 

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Advertisement

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Advertisement

 

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Advertisement

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Fahad Mustafa Criticized For Touching Bollywood Star Govinda's Feet

Advertisement

Also Read

Fahad Mustufa shares a throwback picture from his teenage days
Fahad Mustufa shares a throwback picture from his teenage days

One of Pakistan’s most handsome actors and host Fahad Mustafa has once...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story