Fahad Mustafa touches Govinda’s feet at Filmfare Middle East

Pakistani talent has begun to spread its wings and pursue some international opportunities in 2022. With Ms. Marvel, Pakistani actors Samina Ahmed, Mehwish Hayat, Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha, and made everyone smile. Then, Humayun Saeed played Dr. Hasnat Khan in The Crown, and Sajal Aly is soon to make her English-language feature debut with the release of What’s Love Got to Do With It. In addition to all of this, Pakistani talent is now being acknowledged, as seen by Maya Ali’s Diafa win this year and the awards given to Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly, and Fahad Mustafa at the Filmfare Middle East Achiever’s Night. When Fahad Mustafa received his prize, he mentioned how Govinda, who was also present, has always served as an inspiration to him. Fahad also acknowledged another nighttime guest, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

In Pakistan, Fahad is a famous star who is well-liked for his work, whereas Govinda has been a well-known figure in Bollywood for many years and is still around.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by showbiz Lovers (@showbizloverss)

Here is a picture of Fahad giving a speech. Later, he descended and approached Govinda, politely reaching out to touch his feet:

People are not particularly pleased with Fahad’s gesture for Govinda and have expressed their feelings online:

