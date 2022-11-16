Advertisement
Faiza Khan mimics Meera's latest interview, watch video

Faiza Khan mimics Meera’s latest interview, watch video

Lollywood actress Meera stunned everyone with her recent statement about Michele Morrone. She has acknowledged that Hollywood actor Michele Morrone has expressed his interest in dating her. In her recent interview, Meera Jee took Michele Morrone’s name when she was asked to mention a few names. She disclosed that the star had messaged her directly on Instagram to express his desire to date her.

After her interview went viral on social media, Faiza Khan mimics Meera’s video:

Have a look:

For those who are unaware, Michele Morrone is an Italian actor, model, and singer who became well-known for his Netflix film 365 Days. The movie, which has an 18+ rating, spent many days at the top of the Netflix charts in Pakistan. Because of his appearance, he gained worldwide.

