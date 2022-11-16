Fans compare Jacqueline Fernandez to Rhea Chakraborty after her extortion bail hearing

Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Despite this, she was mobbed outside the courtroom as she left the courthouse.

The actress was surrounded by camera crews, journalists, and bystanders.

Jacqueline Fernandez, the accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case, was granted bail by the Patiala court in Delhi. Despite receiving some relief from the court, the actress was mobbed outside the courtroom.

Jacqueline is seen in the video being escorted by her legal team as she leaves the courthouse following her bail hearing. The actress was surrounded by camera crews, journalists, and bystanders as she attempted to navigate the crowd with the assistance of police officers and her lawyers.

A few of her social media followers re-shared the video. Some even compared it to what happened to Rhea Chakraborty in the drug case after Sushant Singh Rajput died. While another fan said, ‘This is wrong. ‘I don’t think this is the way to hound someone,’ said another, ‘this has such Rhea Chakraborty vibes.’ It was sad how she was treated in her case.’

Previously, the court granted Jacqueline bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh in the case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actor, who was summoned several times by the Enforcement Directorate as part of the investigation, was named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed earlier this year.

The prosecution claims that Jacqueline benefited from money obtained through dubious means by Sukesh and that she continued to associate with him despite being aware of his criminal activities.

