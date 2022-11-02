Fans won’t “warmly embrace” Prince Harry’s book “Spare”

Most Important job for King Charles must “sell” Camilla to Britain
Biggest task facing Charles right now is selling Camilla to the British...
Experts warn the Duke that his memoir won’t get a “warm reception” because Prince Harry chose the wrong time to tell the truth.
Kinsey Schofield, who runs the To Die For Daily Podcast, said that Harry and Meghan Markle make people wonder if they have ever had a good day.
“The Royal Family has always been hyper-aware of their image and reputation, the same way Hollywood judges talent on Q scores.”
“However, the Firm has suffered far worse than a book ghostwritten by someone who is supposed to be pretending to be Prince Harry.”
“Prince Harry would have had a warm reception for this project had he released it fresh off of Megxit, but all we’ve seen from these two is a grievance tour, and I think the general public is pretty sick of them both.”
“We don’t necessarily trust them, and we wonder if either one of them has ever had a good day in their life. “Are they allergic to happiness?” the expert is detailed.
