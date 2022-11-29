Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Fatima Sana Shaikh opens about her epilepsy for the first time

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens about her epilepsy for the first time

Articles
Advertisement
Fatima Sana Shaikh opens about her epilepsy for the first time

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens about her epilepsy for the first time

Advertisement

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh began having seizures as she was travelling on a flight. She was taken quickly to the airport’s medical centre before being taken to a hospital, where she spent the next two days. According to Shaikh, she experienced five clusters of seizures when she was alone and without a caregiver. “It kept my work and life on hold. For me this was a big jhatka, I really thought I’m lucky that I survived. I’ve had big episodes in the past, but this was the most difficult as I was all alone. Now I cannot travel alone, I need someone with me,” Shaikh shares.

Shaikh’s “serious” incident caused her to discuss her neurological disease epilepsy on social media for the first time, which was timed to coincide with the ongoing National Epilepsy Awareness Month (NEAM). “I’ve not hidden it, but kabhi mauka nahi mila. I took some time to understand what it was. There’s so much stigma attached. You think log sochenge that you have an ailment. I didn’t want people to think I’m weak. I was scared that if I tell people that I have this then I will not get work. I, also, didn’t want to accept that I have a neurological condition,” she explains in details.

Shaikh’s last episode caused the producers of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, in which she stars, to cancel two days of filming. She states, “I realised as a person who is going through this,it’s my responsibility to tell my producers that you have a person who has this condition. I have had seizures on set and people have taken care of it. I give them a certain protocol to follow.”

Also Read

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals being diagnosed with epilepsy while training for Dangal
Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals being diagnosed with epilepsy while training for Dangal

The film Chachi 420 marked the beginning of Fatima Sana Shaikh's career,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Actor Quentin Oliver Lee died at 34
Actor Quentin Oliver Lee died at 34
Daryl Dixon is a
Daryl Dixon is a "Reset," according to Norman Reedus
Star Kate Winslet on reuniting with James Cameron in 'Avatar'
Star Kate Winslet on reuniting with James Cameron in 'Avatar'
Varun Dhawan shares a new instagram Post
Varun Dhawan shares a new instagram Post
Bruce Campbell teases a torn-apart family in 'Evil Dead Rise'
Bruce Campbell teases a torn-apart family in 'Evil Dead Rise'
Did Mawra Hocane says 'goodbye' to the showbiz industry?
Did Mawra Hocane says 'goodbye' to the showbiz industry?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story