The film Chachi 420 marked the beginning of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s career, and she later appeared in Dangal alongside Sanya Malhotra and Aamir Khan. Since Fatima recently disclosed that she has epilepsy, she took advantage of Epilepsy Awareness Month on Instagram to respond to questions posed by fans.

During the preparation for Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh was given a diagnosis of epilepsy. “During Dangal training. While I was in the hospital, my experience jolted me awake. How do you say “epilepsy” in English? (At that point, I became aware of a condition known as epilepsy.) At first, they resisted. Currently, I work and live in the neighbourhood “saying that a fan had also informed her that patients with epilepsy are made to sniff a stinky shoe. “False. Don’t do it! The recovery process after a seizure is very upsetting. What could be worse than a shoe that stinks? Hahaha! Me too! Horrible!”

Fatima Sana Shaikh discusses whether epilepsy harmed her career.

Fatima notifies her film makers about her problem. “They’ve always been understanding. They realise the hurdles they confront on episode days “said. When asked whether epilepsy hampered her profession, the actress responded she must move slowly but can accomplish anything. I’m sluggish, but she can accomplish everything. But she has “strange and terrible days.” “I’ve worked with folks I’d hoped to work with. This hasn’t altered my zeal or efforts to achieve my best. It makes me work harder “Added Fatim. Bijlee is her therapy dog, she claimed.

Front-facing Fatima Sana Shaikh