Feroz Khan files another petition against ex-wife Aliza Sultan

Feroz Khan and Aliza Sultan

  • Feroze Khan files a new petition against Aliza Sultan.
  • Accuses her of submitting fraudulent documents in ongoing domestic violence and child custody disputes.
  • Family Court East called arguments from both parties.
Actor Feroze Khan has filed a new petition against his ex-wife Aliza Sultan, accusing her of submitting fraudulent documents in ongoing domestic violence and child custody disputes.

Tuesday, when the Family Court East began hearing the child custody and alimony cases, Khan’s attorney submitted the petition.

The attorney asked the court to take action against Sultan for deceiving the court with forged documents, noting that his client’s ex-wife did not make a police report against Khan when she was in his nikah.

Accepting the fresh plea by Feroze Khan, the court has called arguments from both parties on November 5, while adjourning the child custody matter until November 29.

Following her divorce from Feroze, Aliza Sultan accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and provided the court with proof to support her claims.

However, the actor from Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 has refuted the charges as unfounded and spiteful. In addition, he urged legal action against the criminals.

Khan stated in an Instagram post last week, “I, Feroze Khan vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill. These allegations have no basis in truth or reality. I intend to institute legal proceedings against the perpetrators of these actions and have instructed my legal team accordingly. I would categorically like to state that I have always followed the law in its true letter and spirit and have never knowingly hurt another human being. I strongly believe in all human rights of every human inhabiting planet earth.”

