Feroze Khan files petition against Aliza Sultan for false documents

Feroze Khan has filed yet another lawsuit against Aliza Sultan, his ex-wife, for allegedly filing forged documents in ongoing proceedings involving child custody and domestic abuse.

When the Family Court East began hearing the child custody and alimony cases on Tuesday, Khan’s attorney filed the petition.

Feroze Khan’s lawyer talks to the press about the evidence that was submitted in court by Aliza Sultan and was just recently released to the public, claiming that it is invalid and does not stand for anything in the actor’s legal battle against his ex-wife.

The attorney demanded that the court take action against Sultan for deceiving the court by producing phony paperwork, noting that his client’s ex-wife had not reported Khan to the police while she was in his nikkah.

In response to Feroze Khan’s fresh petition, the court has set an argument date on November 5 and postponed the child custody dispute until November 29.

Aliza Sultan accused Feroze of domestic violence after the two of them divorced, and she provided the court with proof to support her claims.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor, however, has dismissed the accusations as unfounded and vicious. In addition, he urged pursuing legal action against the offenders.

In a last week Instagram post, Khan wrote: “I, Feroze Khan vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill. These allegations have no basis in truth or reality. I intend to institute legal proceedings against the perpetrators of these actions and have instructed my legal team accordingly. I would categorically like to state that I have always followed the law in its true letter and spirit and have never knowingly hurt another human being. I strongly believe in all human rights of every human inhabiting planet earth.”

