Fiancé leaked private videos and photos of Rida Isfahani

Rida Isfahani is a well-known actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry. She entered the showbiz industry in 2008, where she started her work by acting in commercials. Speaking about her private life, she said that her private video was leaked by her fiance.

According to the details, some videos of actress Rida have been leaked, due to which she is very depressed. The actress addressed the incident in a show, which surprised her fans as well as the media. The act was done by the fiance of the actress; he broke Rida Isfahani’s trust and leaked her photos.

Recently revealing this in her interview with popular YouTuber Nadir Ali, Rida said, “I am talking to you on this topic because you respect women.” “If you break my trust, I will understand that humanity has completely ended.” I would say that God gives honor, sometimes puts your bad side in front of others, and man sometimes gets punished early because God doesn’t want anyone else to go astray in the same way.

Rida further said, “my faith was broken by my fiance; he was not even mine, but I convinced my parents of it. My mind was so conservative that I only wanted to be with him. Even though he was not rich, I accepted his proposal. After three years of our engagement, when I was in America, he leaked my private photos.”

“People insisted that I should hold a press conference on this issue, but I did not. It was his doing, and what happened to me is my tragedy, and it will go with me to my grave. People never forget your past and always blame you. I am facing this thing. I was also fired from all projects after this accident.”

“I contacted him through agencies because at that time I was not aware of everything, but his attitude towards me was very bad. After this tragedy, I was very embarrassed in front of my family, who never said anything bad to me. My family was also suffering. It should be noted that actress Rida Isfahani’s famous dramas include Dehleez, Shehryar Princess, Chor Dubari, Meri Saheili, Meri Bhabi, etc .