Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fiancé leaked private videos and photos of Rida Isfahani

Fiancé leaked private videos and photos of Rida Isfahani

Articles
Advertisement
Fiancé leaked private videos and photos of Rida Isfahani

Fiancé leaked private videos and photos of Rida Isfahani

Advertisement

Rida Isfahani is a well-known actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry. She entered the showbiz industry in 2008, where she started her work by acting in commercials. Speaking about her private life, she said that her private video was leaked by her fiance.

According to the details, some videos of actress Rida have been leaked, due to which she is very depressed. The actress addressed the incident in a show, which surprised her fans as well as the media. The act was done by the fiance of the actress; he broke Rida Isfahani’s trust and leaked her photos.

Recently revealing this in her interview with popular YouTuber Nadir Ali, Rida said, “I am talking to you on this topic because you respect women.” “If you break my trust, I will understand that humanity has completely ended.” I would say that God gives honor, sometimes puts your bad side in front of others, and man sometimes gets punished early because God doesn’t want anyone else to go astray in the same way.

Rida further said, “my faith was broken by my fiance; he was not even mine, but I convinced my parents of it. My mind was so conservative that I only wanted to be with him. Even though he was not rich, I accepted his proposal. After three years of our engagement, when I was in America, he leaked my private photos.”

“People insisted that I should hold a press conference on this issue, but I did not. It was his doing, and what happened to me is my tragedy, and it will go with me to my grave. People never forget your past and always blame you. I am facing this thing. I was also fired from all projects after this accident.”

Advertisement
“I contacted him through agencies because at that time I was not aware of everything, but his attitude towards me was very bad. After this tragedy, I was very embarrassed in front of my family, who never said anything bad to me. My family was also suffering.
It should be noted that actress Rida Isfahani’s famous dramas include Dehleez, Shehryar Princess, Chor Dubari, Meri Saheili, Meri Bhabi, etc.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story