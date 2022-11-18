“Firdous Jamal thinks he is senior to everyone,” Waseem Abbas

Veteran of the Pakistani drama scene is Firdous Jamal. He has a number of noteworthy projects to his credit and has emerged as one of the best actors our drama business has ever produced. He has collaborated with famous actors from different time periods, and his recent role in Payre Afzal was a huge success. He is, nonetheless, a very contentious individual. He has strong opinions and isn’t shy about expressing them. He questioned Humayun Saeed’s talent and screen presence and said Mahira Khan was too old to be a leading lady. Due to his comments about Mahira Khan, MD Productions even blacklisted him.

Waseem Abbas, a legend in his own right, appeared on the Ahmed Ali Butt show Super Over and was asked whether Firdous Jamal was older or younger than him. Waseem Abbas, who is quite clever, took the chance to make a funny jab at Firdous Jamal. Even though Firdous Jamal is only two years older than him, according to Firdous Sahab, he is senior to everyone in the business.

Although Firdous Jamal is undoubtedly talented, he says a lot of things on-screen that should be avoided, like what he said about Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed.

On the internet, most people agreed with Waseem Abbas:

