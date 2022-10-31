Florence Pugh talks about her career’s early days

Florence Pugh says she auditioned for Studio City when she was 19 years old.

Was advised by executives to alter her appearance and weight.

Will next appear Dune: Part Two the next year.

At the beginning of her acting career, Florence Pugh was advised to “change her image” in order to make it “big” in the industry.

In a recent interview with the UK local news channel, the Little Women actress said that she originally auditioned for Studio City when she was 19 years old. However, the executives wanted to alter her appearance.

Florence stated, “All the things that they were trying to change about me — whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows — that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in.”

After starring in The Falling, the actress believed that the “movie business would be like my experience of making the movie”, but she realized she had made a grave error.

The actress returned to the United Kingdom and assumed the role of Lady Macbeth in William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth after claiming that the play never reached the pilot stage.

“That made me fall back in love with cinema – the kind of cinema that was a space where you could be opinionated, and loud, and I’ve stuck by that,” she said.

The actress continued, “I think it’s far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right. And I was lucky enough to discover when I was 19 what kind of a performer I wanted to be .”

Recently, Florence praised the latest Don’t Worry Darling film by Olivia Wilde.

In 2023, the actress will next appear in the Netflix drama The Wonder, as well as Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two.