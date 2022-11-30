Fred Armisen thinks that wednesday is perfectly set up for a season 2

Netflix’s Wednesday has broken the record for most hours watched by an English-language TV series in a week.

An official second season hasn’t been announced yet.

Netflix reported on November 29 that Wednesday had smashed the record for most hours seen by an English-language TV series

Another Addams Family reunion is in Fred Armisen’s sights.

Although he only makes an appearance in the seventh episode of Netflix’s Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live alum who plays quirky, bald-headed Uncle Fester says reading the screenplay for the series finale—which has a surprising conclusion—gave him thoughts about what might come next.

“I thought that’s good writing to keep people wanting more,” the actor exclusively told E! News. “I think that’s difficult. Even as something that’s supposed to continue on, they did a really good job of keeping it exciting.”

Fred’s co-star Luis Guzmán, who plays Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) father Gomez said the writing actually influenced the way he portrayed his character.

“I wasn’t looking to play Gomez as this goofy guy,” Gomez told E!. “But the words that these guys wrote were beautiful, almost poetic. But it was funny. When you convey that as an artist, it just comes across that way. They just had it right.”

Similar thoughts regarding the ending screenplay and how it lays the groundwork for more were voiced by Gwendoline Christie, who plays Larissa Weems, principal of Nevermore Academy, in the television show.

“I just love that it leaves you wanting more,” the Game of Thrones alum told E!. “It leaves you absolutely hungry to see how this story’s going to develop.”

Even though a second season hasn’t been officially announced, you may certainly start preparing to return to Nevermore.

With 341.2 million hours seen since its premiere on November 23, Netflix said on November 29 that Wednesday has broken the previous record for the most hours watched by an English-language TV series in a single week.

