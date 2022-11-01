‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series ‘Crystal Lake’ is now in production

Peacock has ordered Bryan Fuller’s Friday the 13th prequel Crystal Lake to series.

The details of the series are being kept secret.

The film’s opening scenes depict the murder of two camp counsellors.

The ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise is resurrecting, similar to Jason Voorhees. After a series of legal conflicts, Peacock has ordered Bryan Fuller’s Friday the 13th prequel Crystal Lake to series.

A24 will produce the upcoming series, which will likely centre on Camp Crystal Lake, the tranquil, woodland New Jersey campground location for the long-running slasher franchise, before the events of Friday the 13th in 1980.

The creator of Pushing Daisies, Hannibal, and Star Trek: Discovery, Bryan Fuller, has stated: “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since. When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner.”

Friday the 13th's opening scenes depict the murder of two camp counsellors at Cap Crystal Lake in 1958; the film eventually reveals that the murderer was Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer), who committed the crime out of vengeance for her disabled son Jason, who drowned while the counsellors were neglecting their duties.

Jason himself only appears in a shocking dream sequence at the end of the film, coming from the depths of the lake to assault the film’s lone surviving protagonist, Alice (Adrienne King).

After killing Pamela Voorhees at the end of the previous movie, Jason is revealed to still be alive in Friday the 13th Part II and continues his family’s tradition of stalking and killing teens.

He rose to fame as a contemporary horror icon after obtaining his recognizable goalie mask in Friday the 13th Part III.

He then appeared in a number of sequels, where he was slain, revived, transported to Hell, transformed into a cyborg, and even engaged in combat with Freddy Krueger.

The franchise also gave rise to Friday the 13th: The Series, a Canadian-produced horror television series that aired from 1987 to 1990.

Despite the name and the fact that Frank Mancuso Jr. served as the show’s producer, the series focused on a team of investigators who were tasked with finding a number of cursed artefacts that had nothing to do with Jason Voorhees.

Due to a protracted legal fight over ownership of Jason Voorhees between Victor Miller, the original film’s screenwriter, and Horror Inc., its producers, the franchise has been dormant since 2009’s Platinum Dunes Friday the 13th reboot.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined in 2021 that Miller did in fact possess the rights to Jason because his job was not technically performed for pay.

It appears that the parties have reached an agreement over the character’s usage because Crystal Lake will be produced by Miller, his copyright attorney Marc Toberoff, and original Friday the 13th producer Rob Barsamian.

