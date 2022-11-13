Advertisement
From Lahore, Farah Iqrar ul Hassan's Beautiful House Tour

From Lahore, Farah Iqrar ul Hassan’s Beautiful House Tour

Articles
From Lahore, Farah Iqrar ul Hassan’s Beautiful House Tour

From Lahore, Farah Iqrar ul Hassan’s Beautiful House Tour

  • Popular Pakistani anchor Farah Iqrar-Ul-Hassan, better known as Farah Yousaf, was a well-known host at at private news channel.
  • The anchor and his two families have recently relocated to Lahore. Farah Iqrar recently provided a glimpse into her elegantly decorated Lahore home
  • Farah Iqrar took her fans to every room and told about each and every room’s setting. She showed a wall which was decorated with family pictures. Have a look at all the pictures followed by her vlog
Popular Pakistani anchor Farah Iqrar-Ul-Hassan, better known as Farah Yousaf, was a well-known host at Samaa TV. Her most well-known programme was Awam ki Awaz, which used to air on  television. After marrying the well-known anchor and newsman Iqrar Ul Hassan, who was already a happily married man with a cute family and news anchor Qurat Ul ain Iqrar is his first wife, Farah gained enormous renown.

The anchor and his two families have recently relocated to Lahore. Farah Iqrar recently provided a glimpse into her elegantly decorated Lahore home. She claimed to have lived in Lahore for a while and to have tastefully decorated her home. She claimed that she was planning a house tour and that many of her admirers had requested one, so she filmed a video of her home in response. Farah admitted that there are still more finishing touches to be added, such as paintings, but her home is still beautifully adorned.

Farah Iqrar took her fans to every room and told about each and every room’s setting. She showed a wall which was decorated with family pictures. Have a look at all the pictures followed by her vlog

