Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gabrielle Union’s Reaction to Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute

Gabrielle Union’s Reaction to Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute

Articles
Advertisement
Gabrielle Union’s Reaction to Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute

Gabrielle Union’s Reaction to Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute

Advertisement
  • Gabrielle Union celebrated her 50th birthday on October 29.
  • Her husband Dwyane surprised her by getting her initials inked on his arm.
  • Gabrielle noticed and let out a happy gasp before kissing her husband of eight years.
Advertisement

Gabrielle Union recently received a pleasant surprise when her husband Dwyane Wade made the decision to get her initials permanently inked on his arm in honour of her 50th birthday, which fell on October 29.

Gabrielle can be seen waiting for Dwyane to complete getting his new tattoo in a video she posted to her Instagram page on November 10. Then he proudly raises his arm to display his preferred tattoo, which is a heart with the initials “GU.”

Gabrielle noticed and let out a happy gasp before kissing her husband of eight years.

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo,” she wrote on Instagram Nov. 10. “@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown.”

On the family’s journey to Africa, Gabrielle also got a few unexpected surprises. To celebrate, the actress hosted a party with a dance floor, champagne showers, and a performance by singer Lisa Lisa.

“I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self,” Gabrielle wrote in an Oct. 30 Instagram post. “I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me.”

Advertisement

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

And this trip has celebrated birthdays in addition to Gabrielle’s special day. Kaavia James, the couple’s daughter, just celebrated her

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

As her mom wrote on Nov. 7, “Watching you turn 4 years old in #SouthAfrica after traveling through 3 other countries throughout Africa has been one of the biggest blessings of our lives.”

Also Read

Gabrielle Union enjoys romantic Fourth of July event with Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union enjoys romantic Fourth of July event with Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had a romantic beach Independence Day celebration...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Megan Fox confesses no cheating involved in her relationship
Megan Fox confesses no cheating involved in her relationship
Pakistani celebrities attend 'Oh So Pop!' event hosted by Hasan Rizvi
Pakistani celebrities attend 'Oh So Pop!' event hosted by Hasan Rizvi
Rebel Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma
More problems approaches King Charles ahead coronation
More problems approaches King Charles ahead coronation
Richard Belzer SUV star dead at 78
Richard Belzer SUV star dead at 78
Ranveer Singh interact with Ben Affleck at NBA All-Star Celebrity game
Ranveer Singh interact with Ben Affleck at NBA All-Star Celebrity game
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story