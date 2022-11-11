Gabrielle Union’s Reaction to Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute

Gabrielle Union celebrated her 50th birthday on October 29.

Her husband Dwyane surprised her by getting her initials inked on his arm.

Gabrielle noticed and let out a happy gasp before kissing her husband of eight years.

Gabrielle Union recently received a pleasant surprise when her husband Dwyane Wade made the decision to get her initials permanently inked on his arm in honour of her 50th birthday, which fell on October 29.

Gabrielle can be seen waiting for Dwyane to complete getting his new tattoo in a video she posted to her Instagram page on November 10. Then he proudly raises his arm to display his preferred tattoo, which is a heart with the initials “GU.”

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo,” she wrote on Instagram Nov. 10. “@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown.”

On the family’s journey to Africa, Gabrielle also got a few unexpected surprises. To celebrate, the actress hosted a party with a dance floor, champagne showers, and a performance by singer Lisa Lisa.

“I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self,” Gabrielle wrote in an Oct. 30 Instagram post. “I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me.”

As her mom wrote on Nov. 7, “Watching you turn 4 years old in #SouthAfrica after traveling through 3 other countries throughout Africa has been one of the biggest blessings of our lives.”

