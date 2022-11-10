Gadar’s Tara Singh was not about ‘pump ukhadna and chillana’ says, Sunny Deol

Advertisement
Sunny Deol is making the next movie in the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha series. Anil Sharma directed the 2001 Hindi period drama, which starred Ameesha Patel and Sunny. The actor said that Gadar, which was a huge box office hit, was a “great family film,” and he said that making its sequel was “a huge challenge.” He also talked about his role in the movie as Tara Singh.

Sunny is also working on Apne 2, in which he will appear alongside his son Karan Deol. In the follow-up to their 2007 movie, Sunny’s father, actor Dharmendra, and brother, actor Bobby, will also be in it. In a new interview, he talked about the upcoming movies and said that he wanted to make something “as emotional as the originals.”

“For Apne 2 and Gadar 2, I was clear that unless we have something that could match the emotional quotient of the originals, we won’t go ahead with them…” Sunny told The Bollywood media. The actor also talked about his character Tara Singh in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He said that in the movie, which Sunny called a “family film,” he wasn’t there to just yell or show off how strong he was.

Sunny said in the same interview, “For Gadar 2, we wanted a story that could emotionally be at par with Gadar. Gadar’s Tara Singh was not about pump ukhadna (destroying pumps) and chillana (shouting). It was a family’s struggle to fight divisive forces and be together. It had the ingredients of a great family film. We embarked on Gadar 2 only when we were sure we had something promising to take the legacy forward. It was a huge challenge to create something as good and live up to its name. I hope we have managed that.”

