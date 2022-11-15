GAF projects will emphasize traditional marriage, Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure says GAF projects will emphasize traditional marriage.

Bure does not anticipate that GAF will include same-sex couples.

Bure left the Hallmark Channel in April after more than ten years of employment there.

Candace Cameron Bure does not anticipate that the Christmas movies on the Great American Family (GAF) network, for which she is the chief creative officer, will include same-sex couples.

The 46-year-old Fuller House alum was asked about the topic in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that was published on Monday and responded, “I think that Great American Family will retain conventional marriage at the core.”

When it comes to sex couples, Bill Abbott, the current CEO of GAF and previous CEO of Hallmark Channel, added: “We are aware of the trends since it is unquestionably the year 2022. There is no visible whiteboard that indicates “Yes, this” or “No, we won’t go there.”

This year, the network intends to run a more varied roster, which will include the upcoming film The Holiday Sitter, which will include an LGBTQ love story as its main focus.

A Christmas… Present, Bure’s debut film for the network, will have its premiere on Great American Family this month. Bure told the WSJ that the network has no plans to do the same and will instead concentrate on other tales.

Bure will play real estate agent Maggie Larson in the film, which GAF describes as “a Type-A parent and overbooked real estate agent who brings her family to visit her widower brother and his daughter for Christmas. For the holiday, Maggie and her brother have quite different expectations. Maggie gains the ability to accept the purpose for the season through a sequence of transforming experiences.”

Bure previously appeared in 30 films for Crown Media, which is owned by Hallmark, including 10 holiday-themed films.

Bure previously discussed how Great American Media (GAM), which owns GAF, supports her professional objectives and personal convictions. “Making the kinds of stories that my family and I enjoy watching and creating uplifting family- and faith-filled television makes me very happy. I’m always thinking of new methods to encourage others to live intentionally “She spoke.

Additionally, Bure noted on how the substance of GAM “fits my brand wonderfully” and how it complements her way of life. “Our goal is to provide exciting, family-friendly material that will appeal to those who want to watch TV together. My collaboration with [GAM] is all about providing top-notch entertainment with an uplifting message.”

Bure later revealed to the WSJ: “My heart yearns to share tales with greater depth, significance, and meaning. I was aware that the creators of Great American Family were devout Christians who cherished the Lord and desired to advance both family-friendly entertainment and religious programming.”

Bure reportedly refused to comment on her departure from Hallmark Channel, simply saying, “It’s practically a whole different network than when I started because of the change of leadership,” according to the publication.

Hallmark spokeswoman: “We want all viewers to see themselves in our programming and everyone is welcome.” Hallmark executives declined to speak with the WSJ on Great American Family.

In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Bure had made similar remarks regarding the kind of stuff GAF will feature.

Bure said, “Well, this year, we’re obviously focusing on Christmas,” in response to the publication’s question about whether the network could produce programs centered on non-Christian festivals.

The focus will be on Christmas and other traditional holidays, she added. “I’m sure as the channel continues to build content, it will include other holidays, but I think we know the core audience and what they love is exactly how Bill originally built the Hallmark Channel, which was Christmas and those traditional holidays,” she said. “You must begin somewhere. Everything cannot be done at once.”

For his part, Abbott had earlier expressed optimism to Variety that one of Bure’s Full House co-stars, Lori Loughlin, would also sign on with the network. (Since then, she has agreed to star in the network’s upcoming January 2023 TV movie Fall Into Winter.)

“Every three days, we communicate. She really likes both of the scripts we have; one of them will get the go-ahead for this year or the following. We hope that we will be able to work on a movie with Lori because she is a wonderful friend of ours “said he.

Abbott continued, “She’s America’s darling, regardless of what happened,” referring to Loughlin, 58, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for her role in the 2019 college admissions scam.