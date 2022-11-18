Gen-Z is really excited for the “Avatar” sequel

Avatar: The Way of Water is the most sought-after film for a specific group of moviegoers.

James Cameron’s science-fiction epic Avatar has been in theatres for 13 years, so it is only natural that its follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water, is getting a lot of buzz before its December 16 release.

The far-off moon of Pandora, where Cameron’s story continues, is so eagerly awaited that, according to a Fandango survey, it has become the most sought-after film for a specific group of moviegoers, the Gen-Z (18-24) demographic.

The study, which included 1,000 participants, revealed that Avatar: The Way of Water is the upcoming film that the Gen-Z demographic is most excited to see during the holiday season, ahead of Disney Animation’s Strange World, Paramount’s Babylon, Universal/Violent Blumhouse’s Night, and Dreamworks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Avatar is officially the highest-grossing picture of all time with a phenomenal return of $2.905 billion, therefore it is likely that Avatar: The Way of Water’s director, James Cameron, is hoping that this survey accurately reflects the box office potential of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Cameron has recently stated that if the new sequel underperforms at the box office, he will shelve the entire franchise after Avatar 3, which has completed principal photography and is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024, thus abandoning any plans to produce the fourth and fifth films he had planned for the franchise.

Given that Gen-Z audiences would have been pre-teens when Avatar was released in 2009, there may be a strong case of nostalgia working in Avatar: The Way of Water’s favour.

Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldaa reprises her role as Neytiri. Jake and Neytiri are forced to leave their rainforest home for the oceans of Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water in order to protect their family.

When movie is released in theatres on December 16, will it be a hit with adolescents? Cameron, Worthington, Saldaa, as well as fellow franchise returnees Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, will cross their fingers that it does.

