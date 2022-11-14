Gene Simmons is not ready for Sophie to marry potential husband

Gene Simmons is not ready for Sophie to marry her potential husband.

Gene Simmons gave an exclusive interview at his Rock & Brews restaurant in El Segundo, California, over the weekend. He discussed his daughter’s impending wedding plans and his reaction to the recent engagement news.

There will undoubtedly be tears shed at Sophie Simmons and James Henderson’s wedding. Nothing is official until they “cross the finish line,” the 73-year-old KISS musician quipped, adding that Sophie and James, her prospective spouse, were there when we were in Zürich, Switzerland.

But in Zürich, Sophie genuinely asked if we might walk outside and enjoy the beautiful sunset. Let’s take a picture of the family,'” he recalled.

“I replied, “Sure. James got down on his knees as I was posing, and I [gasped].

Gene disclosed that Sophie will exchange vows with a celebration immediately after at one of the family’s residences in Malibu, California, early the following year.

The “Gene Simmons: Family Jewels” alum, who also has son Nick Simmons with wife Shannon Tweed, informed us that she would be getting married in February.

I’m not prepared. She appears to be nothing more than a pair of cheeks with tiny legs one moment. He gushed, “The next second, she’s a grown woman. I’m not prepared. But it is taking place. He’s a lovely person, and she’s getting married.

Gene added a joke that Henderson and Sophie had “been living together for eight years… in sin!” and that Henderson would have a difficult time proposing to his daughter.

He remarked, “She’s going to turn him into an honest man. “Sophie wears the pants there, so he has no idea what he’s getting into. Yes, he’ll learn the truth.

On July 7, Sophie made an Instagram announcement one day before turning 30 that she was engaged to Henderson.

She posted a black-and-white photo of her enormous sparkler on her page after writing on her Stories at the time, “No birthday can beat this.” “This is the moment”

Gene has been busy with KISS’ “End of the Road World Tour,” which has been referred to as the renowned rock band’s “last tour ever,” in addition to wedding preparations with his family.

The “Rock and Roll All Nite” vocalist, who is on tour with Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer, said, “We adore the people, and we don’t want to remain on stage too long, but we’re having the time of our lives.

“We added 100 more cities, but after that, no more traveling.”

Given that it has been going on since January 31, 2019, some fans have jokingly referred to it as the “never ending globe tour,” but Gene reassured us that it does have a finish line.

He said, “I know where and when, but I’m not [revealing yet].” “I am aware of the final day and date. But you wouldn’t want to discover your Christmas present in July, would you?

Early in the 1970s, Gene, Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss co-founded KISS. Prior to this, the original members of the group undertook a “Farewell Tour” that lasted from March 2000 to April 2001.

“We told the truth about it. Regarding his and Stanley’s choice to carry on touring after the tour was over, he admitted to Page Six that it wasn’t a gimmick or anything of the sort. “We had Ace and Peter, the original men, but they weren’t performing well. It was related to drinking and drug use. I don’t want to gloss things over.

“At that moment, we thought we should probably call it quits. I don’t want to perform a mediocre show while on stage, he continued. When we were going to halt, the crowd began to chant, “Why don’t you just replace them, like a football team?” After giving it some thought, we responded, “Yeah!” At first, we believed that without those guys, we couldn’t exist, but you can. You’ll get over it, I know divorce is awful.

On November 11, Gene addressed Page Six in observance of Veterans Day. At his Rock & Brews restaurant on Friday, the bassist welcomed veterans as well as members of the army, military, and first responders, giving them complimentary meals in appreciation for their service.

“What we’re doing here is what every American ought to be doing: paying tribute to the veterans. Gene, who was raised by Jewish immigrants from Hungary and was born Chaim Witz in Haifa, Israel, emphasized that this is what it’s all about. “Today is Veterans Day, but in my opinion, every day should be Veterans Day because neither you nor I put our lives in danger doing what we do. But every day, veterans physically put less at risk.

“We pay tribute to the veterans. We pay tribute to the veterans who have served and are serving. And keep in mind that everyone contributed in some way. Sadly, some of them made the ultimate sacrifice by giving everything, he said.

“America needs to get up. Don’t be afraid to use the word patriotism either. Patriotism is not limited to a certain political viewpoint. In some instances, it’s actual people who provide the greatest sacrifice—their lives—so that you can gripe about your poor hair day or the traffic jam. A nice word to use is patriotism. Respect it.

