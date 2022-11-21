Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were photographed exiting Cipriani’s in New York City

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio left the same Manhattan restaurant within minutes of each other.

They haven’t spoken openly about their relationship yet, but sources say it’s going well.

Leo donned a black puffer coat, black trousers, white sneakers, a baseball cap, and a face mask. Gigi wore a crop top under a leather jacket and a blue scarf.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were photographed leaving the same Manhattan restaurant Nov. 18.

The stars were photographed leaving Cipriani’s. Gigi and Leo “left within minutes of each other,” with the supermodel leaving first, followed by Leo and Vivi Nevo.

First spotted in September. Gigi, 27, and Leo, 48, were photographed leaning in close to one other during NYFW at Casa Cipriani.

The pair appeared to be hanging out together later that month when attending Paris Fashion Week. Gigi, who has a 2-year-old daughter named Khai with her ex Zayn Malik, was spotted leaving the Messika fashion show and heading back to her hotel, the Royal Monceau. Leo was seen leaving the same five-star hotel the following evening before going to a nightclub in Paris.

Although the couple hasn’t spoken openly about their romance, a different insider just revealed where the stars stand right now.

"Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now," the insider shared in October. "They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."

Added the source, "Gigi is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It's going well so far." The purported relationship begins soon after Leo's breakup with his four-year girlfriend Camila Morrone. Another insider exclusively revealed to E! News over the summer that the couple's breakup was due to the Titanic actor and the 25-year-old model's "traveling a lot." "Distance played a factor," the source said in August, adding that the relationship simply "ran its course."