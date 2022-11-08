Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Gigi Hadid Goes Glam Grunge at the CFDA Awards With Nose Ring and Grey Lipstick
Gigi Hadid Goes Glam Grunge at the CFDA Awards With Nose Ring and Grey Lipstick

Gigi Hadid Goes Glam Grunge at the CFDA Awards With Nose Ring and Grey Lipstick

Articles
Advertisement
Gigi Hadid Goes Glam Grunge at the CFDA Awards With Nose Ring and Grey Lipstick

Gigi Hadid Goes Glam Grunge at the CFDA Awards

Advertisement
  • Gigi Hadid attended the CFDA Awards on Nov. 7.
  • She wore a grunge-inspired outfit by Thom Browne. Just weeks before, she launched her new cashmere line.
  • The event was held at Cipriani South Street in New York City.
Advertisement

Gigi Hadid has created yet another legendary moment in fashion.

The model wore a grunge-inspired ensemble by Thom Browne as she made her way out to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, which took place on Nov. 7 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

The festive ensemble featured a white cropped long-sleeve top underneath a red checkered vest that was stylishly thrown over the shoulder. Gigi added pointed-toe black boots and striped leggings with a loose looped belt to complete the wintery look.

Her grungy nose ring and smokey grey lipstick, however, were the actual icing on the cake, demonstrating that there is always room for a little grunge on the red carpet.

Just a few months before to her presence at the event, Gigi furthered her foray into the fashion industry with the launch of her new cashmere line, Guest in Residence.

Per a press release, the model was “conceived to honor and evoke a fresh appreciation and respect for the timeless designs, materials and craftsmanship of heritage heirlooms for all generations.”

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid, 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

While sister Bella Hadid has yet to launch a business (fingers crossed), her modelling career has been unique.

After spray-painting a dress on her body to close the Coperni fashion presentation at Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel went viral.

The fashion industry continues to be shaken by the Hadids, and Gigi’s latest look only further proves that. See all stars at the CFDA Awards here.

Also Read

Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter
Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter

Gigi Hadid has had enough. The model and mom shut down her...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Billie Eilish clicked in rare attire with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish clicked in rare attire with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Sanam Saeed talks about having kids in future
Sanam Saeed talks about having kids in future
Leslie Grace speaks out about the scrapped movie
Leslie Grace speaks out about the scrapped movie
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed together exude beauty at a wedding
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed together exude beauty at a wedding
Athiya & Rahul were spotted at the airport on their way to Hardik & Natasa wedding in Udaipur
Athiya & Rahul were spotted at the airport on their way to Hardik & Natasa wedding in Udaipur
Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Chaudhry's fun vacation in Thailand
Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Chaudhry's fun vacation in Thailand
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story