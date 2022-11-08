Gigi Hadid Goes Glam Grunge at the CFDA Awards

Gigi Hadid attended the CFDA Awards on Nov. 7.

She wore a grunge-inspired outfit by Thom Browne. Just weeks before, she launched her new cashmere line.

The event was held at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid has created yet another legendary moment in fashion.

The model wore a grunge-inspired ensemble by Thom Browne as she made her way out to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, which took place on Nov. 7 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

The festive ensemble featured a white cropped long-sleeve top underneath a red checkered vest that was stylishly thrown over the shoulder. Gigi added pointed-toe black boots and striped leggings with a loose looped belt to complete the wintery look.

Her grungy nose ring and smokey grey lipstick, however, were the actual icing on the cake, demonstrating that there is always room for a little grunge on the red carpet.

Just a few months before to her presence at the event, Gigi furthered her foray into the fashion industry with the launch of her new cashmere line, Guest in Residence.

Per a press release, the model was “conceived to honor and evoke a fresh appreciation and respect for the timeless designs, materials and craftsmanship of heritage heirlooms for all generations.”

Advertisement

While sister Bella Hadid has yet to launch a business (fingers crossed), her modelling career has been unique.

After spray-painting a dress on her body to close the Coperni fashion presentation at Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel went viral.

The fashion industry continues to be shaken by the Hadids, and Gigi’s latest look only further proves that. See all stars at the CFDA Awards here.

Also Read Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter Gigi Hadid has had enough. The model and mom shut down her...