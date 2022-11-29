Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, & others remember Virgil Abloh

Gigi Hadid honoured her friend with a collection of throwback images.

Virgil Abloh’s friends Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams, and other celebrities wrote tributes to the late fashion designer a year after his passing.

On Nov. 28, 2018, Gigi Hadid honoured her friend with a collection of throwback images and referred to him as “our angel” in one Instagram post, one year after the fashion designer passed away following a personal two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma.

“It’s bittersweet…the forever honor & joy of having known a true hero, but also the pain of just a year without you!!”

“In another, she wrote. “You left a us a lifetime of inspiration, just by being yourself…We love and miss you so much. Virgil Forever & ever.”

Hailey Bieber reflected on some of her past experiences with Virgil, including the time when the creator of Off-White created a lace dress and veil for her 2019 nuptials to Justin Bieber.

“4ever and always,” she wrote next to a photo of herself and Virgil wearing her dress and walking arm in arm. “We all miss you everyday Virg. LLV.”

Not everyone paid respect, though. Also, Serena Williams did.

The tennis star captioned her post, “It’s been a year and I still can’t put into words the sorrow that I feel.”

“Your touch on the world will live on forever and I couldn’t be more grateful to have witnessed it and had the chance to collaborate with you. I still miss you all the time. Forever and ever @virgilabloh.”

In addition, Off-White shared a vintage Virgil video, and Karlie Kloss said she was “missing you a little extra today.”

“Virgil, you showed us all what we could be,” wrote by company on Instagram.

“You never cared of hierarchies or titles, you treated us all with respect and love and empowered us to think and act with confidence and to be unafraid to dare. You made us feel seen and heard. You made us a family. You created room for others and were so generous with the one thing you didn’t have: your time. A true leader, mentor and inspiration. We miss you everyday.”

Off-White pledged to “keep dreaming” and to aid Surf Ghana, a cause that Virgil supported throughout his life. The tagline for the brand was “With love, forever.” “Your group.”

