Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter

Gigi Hadid has had enough.

The model and mom shut down her Twitter account for good over the weekend. She told her Instagram followers that it was no longer a place she wanted to be. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Today I turned off my Twitter account.” “It has been a cesspool of hate and bigotry for a long time, but especially under its new leadership, and I don’t want to be a part of it.”

After Elon Musk took over Twitter and fired the Human Rights team, Hadid, who is 27, wrote on her Stories that she doesn’t think the platform is a “safe place” anymore. “I’m sorry to my fans, who I’ve loved connecting with on Twitter for 10 years, but I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone or a social platform that will do more good than harm,” she wrote.

Gigi Hadid announced she has quit Twitter following Elon Musk takeover: Advertisement “Especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.” pic.twitter.com/NM3LdOd7pn — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 6, 2022

Hadid’s departure from Twitter comes days after Musk bought it for $44 billion. Musk has changed the corporation since taking it. He altered account verification and dismissed several workers. Twitter workers were notified via email on Thursday that they would learn their fate the following morning.

The 51-year-old Tesla CEO wanted to dismiss half of Twitter’s 7,500 staff, according to sources. The corporation did not disclose the amount of layoffs. Musk tweeted about the decision Friday.

“Twitter’s intention to reduce employment is necessary when it loses over $4 million a day,” he wrote. “Everyone who left the firm was given three months of severance compensation,” he said.

Musk said earlier on Friday that Twitter had lost a lot of money because activist groups were putting pressure on advertisers, even though nothing had changed with the way content was moderated and Twitter had done everything it could to make the activists happy.

