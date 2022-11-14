Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente enjoys date in Costa Rica

The couple had lunch at Koji in the province of Puntarenas.

Gisele Bündchen has moved on and went out on Saturday with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, after divorcing Tom Brady,

With the 42-year-old model’s two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, the group had lunch at Koji in the province of Puntarenas.

On the dinner date, Bündchen wore a crop top and flowing black leggings that revealed her midriff.

In a grey shirt and shorts, the co-creator of the Valente Brothers was, for his part, all grins.

Although it is unknown when the couple started dating, in 2021 Bündchen and Valente participated in a photo shoot for Dust magazine with his brothers, Pedro and Giu Valente.

The businesswoman began practicing jiu-jitsu in February of the following year and referred to Joaquim, Pedro, and Gui as “awesome teachers” on Instagram.

In February, Bündchen told her fans,“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better.”

“I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women.

She continued, posting a video of her fighting prowess at the Miami, Florida Valente Brothers training facility, “Thank you @ValenteBrothers for … making training so much fun,” “I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

“My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered,” Brady tweeted in response to the video at the time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Bündchen’s marriage was in trouble after an “epic fight,” Page Six reported in September.

The ex-couple kept their separation quiet for weeks before finally announcing last month in separate Instagram Stories that they had already finalised their “painful” and “difficult” divorce.

The NFL player, 45, said in a social media post, “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together.” “As parents, we will keep cooperating.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel described Bündchen as their “priority,” along with their children.

