  • Gisele Bündchen at ease on her trip after divorce from Tom Brady.
  • The mother of two was spotted grabbing a bite to eat.
  • The former power couple announced their separation late last month after 13 years of marriage.
Gisele Bündchen is wasting no time living her best life after divorcing Tom Brady.

When paparazzi saw the 42-year-old supermodel strutting her stuff in beautiful Costa Rica on Monday, she was all grins.

Bündchen chose an identical taupe outfit with a low-cut crop top and tight leggings for the apparently relaxed outing. She finished off her carefree vacation look with wavy hair and a makeup-free face.

The mother of two, who has two children with Brady, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, was spotted grabbing a bite to eat. The 45-year-old NFL player and Bridget Moynahan co-parent Jack, a 15-year-old kid.

Along with their kids, Bündchen and Brady also own a substantial amount of real estate, including a house on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, where she enjoys taking family vacations.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel will likely maintain that residence, according to sources who spoke recently, while Brady will likely inherit the couple’s $17 million mansion currently under construction on Miami’s Indian Creek Island.

The former power couple announced their separation late last month after 13 years of marriage after living apart for months.

The separation of their marriage was swiftly finalized after the model filed for divorce in their native Florida. The quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not object to the filing, but he appears dissatisfied with the outcome.

Brady told reporters last week, “I’ve always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here, I try to do the best I could do.

Everyone in this room, as well as everyone else who is at home, is likely simply trying to get up every day and do the best they can for their families and careers. I’m no different, he continued.

Brady and Bündchen got into a “epic battle,” as we previously reported, following the football player’s unexpected decision to “un-retire” from the NFL.

A source told Page Six that Gisele “has always been the one with the kids.” They had made plans for him to retire and devote himself to his family, but he later changed his mind.

