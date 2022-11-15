Gisele Bündchen & Joaquim Valente show Tom Brady what he’s missing.

Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in public with Joaquim Valente.

The 42-year-old model is not dating Valente.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced their divorce just a few weeks ago, but the Brazilian supermodel is apparently sending a message to her ex by posing in public with jiu-jitsu hottie Joaquim Valente.

According to information, Bündchen has known Valente, a Miami resident, for at least a year and a half. She met him after enrolling her 12-year-old son Benjamin in instruction in the traditional Japanese self-defence technique before beginning her own training.

The 42-year-old model is not dating Valente, who is thought to be in his early 30s, according to sources close to her, but a family insider claimed: “It certainly appears like Gisele is showing off—and showing Tom what he’s missing.”

The football star, his ex, and their children had shared a lot of pleasant times together and owned a home in Costa Rica, so the fact that the alleged couple was there would also affect Brady, the source claimed, adding, “I have to think that Gisele is giving Tom a message.”

Because the children are home-schooled, sources informed that Jordan, another of the teachers, and Valente go on vacation with the family.

This is their fourth or fifth trip to Costa Rica, and it just so happens to be a few weeks after their divorce, according to a source. They have frequently been there, and they will remain there.

Another source who is acquainted with both Brady and Bündchen said that there had been much speculation over the reason for Bündchen’s hasty dissolution of their union and that “none of us knew exactly what transpired.”

More than a year ago, Bündchen and Valente collaborated on a steamy photo shoot for Dust Magazine in which she discussed her passion for jiu-jitsu.

“I have always been a seeker and a curious person who wants to go deeper,” stated Bündchen. I actually met Joaquim because of my son. Because I wanted to point my almost-teenage son in the proper way, a friend of mine informed me about the Velente brothers and their martial arts school. I assumed he could be interested in this.

To be honest, I wasn’t really thinking about it for myself at first. But after bringing him to the first lesson and engaging in conversation with Joaquim, I understood that it was much more than just self-defense, and I developed an interest in the concept.

It felt very much in accordance with what I value in life, what I believe in, and how I’m on a path to grow and become my greatest self. The moment I thought it seemed like something I should learn more about, I was hooked.

Vivian, her 9-year-old daughter, attends lessons and “loves it,” according to Bündchen, who added: “She feels so empowered.”

Even though Page Six was informed there was no infidelity on either side, friends of Brady and Bündchen have claimed they believe there is more to their breakup.

A source told on Monday that it “always felt odd” how she dissolved the marriage so suddenly. Brady and Bündchen’s representatives declined to comment.

