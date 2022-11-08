Gordon Ramsay and Daughter Tilly Share Joint Birthday

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay are sharing sweet Instagram posts to celebrate their birthdays.

The star of Hell’s Kitchen turned 56 on Tuesday, and the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant turned 21. The father and daughter told each other sweet things about their birthdays.

Gordon posted a bunch of Instagram photos to mark the birthday of his daughter. He wrote in the caption, “Can’t think of a more gracious, humble, selfless young lady to share my birthday with than @tillyramsay.”

The well-known chef went on: “Happy Birthday, my sweetheart! So many things about you make me proud. I love you, Dad.”

Tilly sent a similar birthday message for her dad. It showed her dad spoon-feeding her as a baby. “Best friend’s birthday! I wouldn’t be the person I am without you “Caption:

Both have the same birthdate. Tilly followed in her father’s culinary footsteps. Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover, her debut cookbook, included 60 of her original recipes. Megan, 24, Holly Anna, 22, Jack, 22, and Oscar, 3, are Gordon and Tana Ramsay’s children.

Tana posted about her spouse and daughter. Tana shared a birthday message with a flashback picture of Tilly. “You are absolutely everything and I am a very blessed mother x I adore you,” she captioned the image.

Tana sent three images to Gordon, including one with their baby Oscar. “Happy Birthday to another nut! Nothing uninteresting, “writing “You and our expanding family mean the world to me. x @gordongram”