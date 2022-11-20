“Govinda Naam Mera” trailer is out now!

One of the most eagerly anticipated movies is Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar. The comedic thriller’s trailer was just released by the entire team at a Mumbai event. Karan Johar is supporting the picture, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Fans are very thrilled for the release as a result of the teaser.

Vicky is portrayed as the struggling choreographer Govind Waghmare in the film. Bhumi Pednekar plays the part of his wife, and Kiara Advani is his love interest. Vicky and Kiara appear in a sensuous dream scene that opens the trailer, but it concludes with his wife Bhumi giving him a funny reality check. The trio can be seen in several avatars. All three actors exhibit potential qualities, from having the proper dialect to giving a polished performance. The dhamakedaar trailer features a murder mystery with a comedic twist as well as many more dramatic turns. Dayanand Shetty from CID is also in the movie, which gives it even more appeal. Overall, we absolutely adored the Govinda Naam Mera trailer. It looks extremely energizing and has the ideal tone. It undoubtedly offers a ton of masaledaar amusement.

Vicky posted the trailer to Instagram and said to his followers, “Twists and turns, Kahaani ek! Where are the issues in my simple everyday life? There will be a murder, a mystery, tons of excitement, and masala! #GovindaNaamMera’s trailer is now available!”

Vicky stated in a statement regarding the project, “I am ecstatic to work with Shashank on a humorous story. It makes me pleased to finally show this movie to my viewers since we put everything we had into making it. I’ve always had a great relationship with Karan and Dharma, and now that Disney+ Hotstar is involved, things will only become better!”

Advertisement

On December 16, the movie will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read Govinda Naam Mera will feature Kiara Advani as ‘naughty’ girlfriend Finally, new posters for the upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky...