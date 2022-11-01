Grace Gummer, of Mr. Robot, reveals her character’s final moments

Grace is set to star in her own Showtime series, Let The Right One In.

Gummer talked about the difficulty of articulating her character’s ideas.

In a series where deception is a prominent theme.

Mr. Robot was a show in which the devil was in the particulars. Everything might change in the blink of an eye; allegiances and trust were unstable, and a single moment could alter everything.

Grace Gummer has a great deal to say about the show’s major plot developments as well as its smaller arcs.

During the press tour for her new Showtime series Let The Right One In, Gummer discussed her previous appearance in a USA Network series.

How did she help the audience comprehend the mind process of her character Dominique DiPierro?

“I mean, that’s the whole show, like every single scene, I feel like I had to do that inner turmoil and change of heart and quick thinking and, you know, problem-solving and all of that in the blink of an eye. And these very quiet internal spaces… Because the show was a big show, but I feel like everything was very emotional and very closed. Which was so fun as an actor to do that. [The] airport sequence is so sad and frustrating…”

Gummer mentions the last season of Mr. Robot during the airport scene. Her character Dom was an FBI agent who gradually learned that the agency was nothing as she had imagined.

After being ambushed, blackmailed, and tormented, she and her lover Darlene (Carly Chaikin) decide to catch a plane to Budapest and flee. This is not a terribly intelligent choice, but it does serve as a form of redemption for her character. Grace expressed her opinion of Dom’s final moments:

“I think she was destined to stay [in that airplane]. I think she was destined to get on the plane and go to Budapest and I think I feel so bad for her… She cares so much, she’s sort of funny and tragic in this way, and sort of so clueless about relationships and that’s not her strong suit. So yeah, I felt so bad for her, but I think that she really deeply felt like she was doing the right thing, and she wanted to change her life, and, you know, switch it up and be with the person she loves.”

Throughout its four seasons on the USA Network, the critically acclaimed series Mr. Robot was nominated for numerous accolades and won three Emmys.

The show follows a group of hacktivists whose mission is to reveal the secrets of huge corporations. In addition to Gummer and Chaikin, Rami Malek and Christian Slater also appeared.

