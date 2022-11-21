Grandparents sent Katharine McPhee canned tuna for Christmas

Katharine McPhee’s grandparents gave her a special Christmas gift. “

Katharine McPhee’s grandparents gave her a special Christmas gift. “As my grandparents got older, they started giving us bizarre things from their travels,” the former “American Idol” participant remarked Sunday.

“The last one was a box of canned tuna,” she added, adding that it was “fresh” tuna, not cans from the couple’s cabinet. McPhee, 38, brought back a similar experience for her husband, David Foster.

The 73-year-old Grammy-winning producer said, “That reminds me of my grandparents.” “As a child, they’d offer us oranges. What’s that? The event was filmed for a CBS special that will air next month. Foster donned a black suit with a white button-down shirt and a navy blue Louis Vuitton scarf.

Rennie, 2, saw his parents play songs from their upcoming album “Christmas Songs.” With new music, a tour to go with it, the start of her jewelry line, and a new baby at home, McPhee and Foster are looking forward to taking some time off over the holidays.

The actress told other reporters, “We’re just always going somewhere. It’s been great to be busy, but it’s going to be great to not be busy and just be home and order in some meals or cook some meals, decorate a Christmas tree and put up some holiday decorations, and just relax.” “We’re so tired that we can’t wait to do nothing.”

Foster couldn’t agree more and said, “They’ve been on so many trips this year.” Ironically, they told us earlier this week that one of their gifts to each other for Christmas will probably be a ski trip.

McPhee said, “I think we’re going to go skiing with some friends. You buy the lift tickets, and I’ll get the hotel.” The singer of “Over It” and Foster, who is more than 30 years older than her, are known to have met on the set of Season 5 of “American Idol” in 2006, when she was a contestant and he was a mentor.

Even though they didn’t start dating until 2017, McPhee said on Sunday, “I really got the charm and charisma of David Foster the day I was in the studio with him.”

