Grave of Bob Saget to get touching headstone nine months after death

Kelly Rizzo write a heart-touching note to her late husband Bob Saget
The actor Bob Saget passed away nine months ago. Kelly Rizzo, Bob's...
Nine months after the 65-year-old comedian’s death, the grave of renowned television performer Bob Saget will be marked by a poignant tombstone.
The moving gravestone of the Full House tale says, “Loving & devoted husband, father, son, uncle, brother & friend. He brought people together and made them laugh. A very great man.”
The headstone bearing the actor’s complete name, Robert L. Saget, also bears the dates of his birth, May 12, 1956, and untimely death, January 9, 2022.
Saget’s family reported in February that he died of a brain bleed after striking his head on something and then falling asleep, unconscious of the severity of the damage.
On January 9, the 65-year-old was discovered dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando. He had just finished a stand-up performance and was scheduled to perform with others.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.