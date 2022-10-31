Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Grave of Bob Saget to get touching headstone nine months after death
Grave of Bob Saget to get touching headstone nine months after death

Grave of Bob Saget to get touching headstone nine months after death

Articles
Advertisement
Grave of Bob Saget to get touching headstone nine months after death

Late Bob Saget

Advertisement
  • Bob Saget’s gravestone says he was “a loving & devoted husband, father, son, uncle, brother & friend”.
  • Saget died of a brain bleed in January.
  • The actor was discovered dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando.
Advertisement

Nine months after the 65-year-old comedian’s death, the grave of renowned television performer Bob Saget will be marked by a poignant tombstone.

The moving gravestone of the Full House tale says, “Loving & devoted husband, father, son, uncle, brother & friend. He brought people together and made them laugh. A very great man.”

The headstone bearing the actor’s complete name, Robert L. Saget, also bears the dates of his birth, May 12, 1956, and untimely death, January 9, 2022.

Saget’s family reported in February that he died of a brain bleed after striking his head on something and then falling asleep, unconscious of the severity of the damage.

On January 9, the 65-year-old was discovered dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando. He had just finished a stand-up performance and was scheduled to perform with others.

Also Read

Kelly Rizzo write a heart-touching note to her late husband Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo write a heart-touching note to her late husband Bob Saget

The actor Bob Saget passed away nine months ago. Kelly Rizzo, Bob's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
David Schwimmer participates in
David Schwimmer participates in "The Great British Baking Show" celebrity special
King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted as heroes during their visit to Brick Lane
King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted as heroes during their visit to Brick Lane
Lea Michele claims she had a lot of
Lea Michele claims she had a lot of "healing and eye-opening" conversations after Glee criticism
Olivia Hye speaks up about her lost injunction case
Olivia Hye speaks up about her lost injunction case
Shahid Kapoor discusses the possibility for a project with Vishal Bhardwaj
Shahid Kapoor discusses the possibility for a project with Vishal Bhardwaj
John Legend reveals his upcoming album 'Meaningful' Song to 'Reimagine'
John Legend reveals his upcoming album 'Meaningful' Song to 'Reimagine'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story