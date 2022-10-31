Grave of Bob Saget to get touching headstone nine months after death

Bob Saget’s gravestone says he was “a loving & devoted husband, father, son, uncle, brother & friend”.

Saget died of a brain bleed in January.

The actor was discovered dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando.

Nine months after the 65-year-old comedian’s death, the grave of renowned television performer Bob Saget will be marked by a poignant tombstone.

The moving gravestone of the Full House tale says, “Loving & devoted husband, father, son, uncle, brother & friend. He brought people together and made them laugh. A very great man.”

The headstone bearing the actor’s complete name, Robert L. Saget, also bears the dates of his birth, May 12, 1956, and untimely death, January 9, 2022.

Saget’s family reported in February that he died of a brain bleed after striking his head on something and then falling asleep, unconscious of the severity of the damage.

On January 9, the 65-year-old was discovered dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando. He had just finished a stand-up performance and was scheduled to perform with others.

