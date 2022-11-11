H.E.R. redesigned Belle’s dress for Beauty and the Beast promos

H.E.R. and Josh Groban will star in a 30-year celebration of Beauty and the Beast.

The two-hour animated and live-action blended special will air on ABC on December 15.

It will pay tribute to the 1991 classic’s 30th anniversary.

In newly released images by ABC, the Grammy winner dazzles in the iconic yellow colors of Disney princess Belle. However, unlike the gown Belle has donned in the past, H.E.R. embraced the look in a new way for upcoming movie Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, out Dec. 15 on ABC.

H.E.R. stands firmly in a golden power suit as a cloak flows behind her. Josh Groban, who plays Beast, wears black with a blue trench coat.

In the photo, the couple poses atop vintage books with Belle and Beast drawings facing their backs.

“Part Animated Film. Part Live Action Spectacle,” the photo reads, “100% Disney Magic.”

The new version, led by Hamish Hamilton, will commemorate the 1991 classic’s 30th anniversary as the first animated film to receive a Best Picture nomination at the 64th Annual Academy Awards. In this adaptation,”viewers on a memorable, magical journey through the classic enchanted tale.” according to a press statement

“This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation’s Beauty and the Beast and its legacy,” the press release states, “by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story.”

H.E.R. and Groban are joined by Rita Moreno, who plays the narrator, Joshua Henry, who plays Gaston, Martin Short, who plays Lumière, David Alan Grier, who plays Cogsworth, Rizwan Manjias, who plays LeFou, Jon Jon Briones, who plays Maurice, Leo Abelo Perry, who plays Chip, and Shania Twain, who plays Mrs. Potts.

A 30-year celebration of Beauty and the Beast will air on ABC on December 15 before being made available on Disney+ the following day.