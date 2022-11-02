Advertisement
Hailey Bieber Unveils Cute New Family Member with Justin Bieber

Articles
  • Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have added another dog to their family.
  • Hailey revealed earlier this year that she and Justin are not planning on having children right now.
  • However, they’re still hoping to expand their family in the future.
Hailey Bieber posted pictures of the dog that she and Justin Bieber recently got. See the adorable photo below.

All thanks to Hailey Bieber and Justin Beiber, who have added another four-legged friend to their family. After showing off dog Oscar’s Sesame Street costume on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 31, Hailey shared the first photo of their newest addition, writing, “This is Oscar’s new baby sister. Piggy Lou Bieber.”

For her big debut, the new pup very fittingly donned a pig costume.

On his Instagram, Justin posted images of Piggy Lou. Photos of the “Ghost” singer and Hailey dressed up with both of their dogs are included in the Oct. 31 post, which is simply captioned “Happy Halloween.”

Since the model revealed earlier this year that she and the “Peaches” singer are not in a hurry to have children, the couple has often referred to Oscar as their “dog son” and now that they have Piggy, they now have a “dog daughter.” For the time being, that’s all they want.

“I think ideally we’d try in the next couple of years,” the model, 25, told The Wall Street Journal Magazine in February. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

In his documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, Justin showed interest in having children in 2021, but Hailey stated why she and the singer are delaying that goal for a little while longer.

Hailey Bieber, Dog, Instagram

On plans for expanding their family in 2022, Hailey noted, “Definitely no kids this year, that would be a little bit hectic.”

However, that doesn’t mean she’s not thinking about eventually becoming a mom.

She explained, “I think I had it in ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. But then I turned 25. And I’m still super super young!”

