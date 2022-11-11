The humorous memes about India’s defeat are also being avidly tweeted by Pakistanis; specifically, they are spreading many Bollywood movie quotes as memes.

England and India squared off in the second T20 Cricket World Cup 2022 Semi Final today.

The target was chased down by the England openers in 16 overs.

The humorous memes about India’s defeat are also being avidly tweeted by Pakistanis; specifically, they are spreading many Bollywood movie quotes as memes.

Advertisement

England and India squared off in the second T20 Cricket World Cup 2022 Semi Final today. After easily reaching the target of 168 runs, England won the game with 10 wickets. The target was chased down by the England openers in 16 overs. Pakistan defeated New Zealand in yesterday’s match to get to the World Cup final. As the team India was undoubtedly thought to be the strongest side than England, Pakistan and India were cheering for each other to be in the final. India’s team unfortunately dropped today. The Indian team was subjected to the anger of the public and commentators after the loss. On Sunday, the championship game will be played between Pakistan and England.

The humorous memes about India’s defeat are also being avidly tweeted by Pakistanis; specifically, they are spreading many Bollywood movie quotes as memes. Additionally, they disseminated the well-known meme depicting the Indian Prime Minister assuring his country after loss. Aside from that, they also made fun of India for boasting about winning the World Cup before they had even made it to the finals. Here are all the available memes for you guys to entertain

Advertisement

Also Read Iffat Omar posted some beautiful throwback photos from her wedding Iffat Omar has posted beautiful throwback photos from her wedding celebrations, in...