Halle Bailey Doesn’t Experience Pressure Regarding Her Role

Halle Bailey will play Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The actress says playing the iconic role has been nothing short of “a dream come true”

Halle credits her close friends and family with helping her get through the first day of filming.

In an exclusive interview Halle Bailey, who will be playing Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, discussed how she overcome her “nerves” about playing the legendary part.

Halle Bailey is prepared for her interpretation of Ariel to enter your world.

The actress exclusively revealed to E! News that portraying the title character in Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake has been nothing short of “a dream come true,” with the film’s release just months away. Halle was initially a little anxious, but she now cannot wait to see how audiences respond to the new live-action adaptation of the cherished film.

“I don’t feel any pressure anymore,” she explained during an interview about Chloe and Halle’s PINK Holiday Gift Guide. “I think that before I started filming, I did feel some nerves naturally because the film is so important to so many people.”

According to Halle, she was able to overcome the first day jitters thanks to her close friends and family, including sister Chloe Bailey. “I just lean on them and I know that I just give it my 100 percent,” she continued. “I did my best, that’s all I can do. I’m just really grateful to see it all play out.”

Halle is thrilled to introduce Ariel to a new generation because she and Chloe used to play mermaids in the pool together when they were younger. The 22-year-old stated that witnessing children’s reactions to her rendition of “Part of Your World,” which was released for the first time in September, has been what “touches me the most” about her role.

“It just makes me cry,” Halle shared. “The fact that all these little Black and Brown babies are going to be able to feel like they’re being represented is really special to me. I know that if I had that when I was younger, it would have changed a whole lot for me and my perspective on who I am as an individual.”

Sharing how she’s “super honored” to play a Disney princess, Halle added, “I’m just really grateful to kind of be in this position and I just hope everybody really enjoys the film.”

The Little Mermaid, which hits theatres on May 26, 2023, also stars Awkwafina as Scuttle, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Previously, Halle described filming the movie as “the toughest experience,” though it “has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be.”

“I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory,” Halle wrote in a July 2021 Instagram post. “I cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears).”

