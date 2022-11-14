Hania Aamir looks cute in her recent pictures

Throwback to Hania Aamir viral dance video
Actress Hania Aamir is from Pakistan. In the movie Janaan, Hania Aamir...
Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in a variety of films. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people. The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people.
Hania regularly updates her Instagram account to connect with her fans and followers. She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.
Hania shared her new breathtaking clicks with an adorable look. The starlet always came up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.
The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.
Hania was last seen in Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed, she is also known for her appearances in Visaal Pari, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Sang-e-Mah, Ishqiya and Meray Dost Meray Yaar.
