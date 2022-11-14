Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hania Aamir looks cute in her recent pictures

Hania Aamir looks cute in her recent pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Hania Aamir looks cute in her recent pictures

Hania Aamir looks cute in her recent pictures

Advertisement
  • The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people.
  • Hania looks cute in her recent pictures.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media
Advertisement

Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in a variety of films. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people. The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people.

Hania regularly updates her Instagram account to connect with her fans and followers. She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.

Hania shared her new breathtaking clicks with an adorable look. The starlet always came up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Hania was last seen in Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed, she is also known for her appearances in Visaal Pari, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Sang-e-Mah, Ishqiya and Meray Dost Meray Yaar.

Also Read

Throwback to Hania Aamir viral dance video
Throwback to Hania Aamir viral dance video

Actress Hania Aamir is from Pakistan. In the movie Janaan, Hania Aamir...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nora Fatehi looks glamourous in silver sequined dress
Nora Fatehi looks glamourous in silver sequined dress
Swara Bhasker inspires fans by wearing her mother's bridal saree
Swara Bhasker inspires fans by wearing her mother's bridal saree
Malaika Arora kills it in a blue pantsuit, setting new standards for formal wear
Malaika Arora kills it in a blue pantsuit, setting new standards for formal wear
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in new pictures
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in new pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story