Hania Aamir looks stunning in blue lehanga

At a friend’s wedding, Lollywood diva Hania Aamir looked stunning. She made sure to shine as the bridesmaid, just like all the other good friends out there.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actress channels her inner princess as she poses beautifully in the romantic royal blue Eastern dress under the dim starlight.

Moreover, the Ishqiya star took to her Instagram handle shared stunning clicks as her best friend tied the knot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

On the work front, Hania Aamir was praised for her performance in Mere Humsafar co-starring Farhan Saeed in the lead role.

