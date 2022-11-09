Advertisement
Hania Aamir misbehave by crowd in Gujranwala, video goes viral

Hania Aamir misbehave by crowd in Gujranwala, video goes viral

Articles
Hania Aamir misbehave by crowd in Gujranwala, video goes viral

Hania Aamir misbehave by crowd in Gujranwala, video goes viral

Hania Aamir is an adorable and super-talented Pakistani actress who has millions of fans. Her recent drama Mere Humsafar was a hit serial in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Fans loved her onscreen couple with Farhan Saeed. Recently, Hania Aamir is not appearing in any drama but she will soon be appearing in a web series which is with Farhan Saeed.

On 7th November 2022, Hania visited Gujranwala for a meetup event with her fans. Well, Hania Aamir had a great time with her fans but when she was about to leave the venue a huge crowd gathered around her and tried to push her and misbehaved with her. The crazy crowd was super excited on seeing Hania but they misbehaved in excitement. Fans were hooting and they also wanted to have pictures with Hania Aamir but she had to leave the venue soon because of the awkward and bad behavior of the crowd.

Have a look at it!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by showbiz Lovers (@showbizloverss)

After the video went viral on social media, Hania will undoubtedly never return to Gujranwala, and the public comments their views about the situation.

Crazy Crowd Misbehaves With Hania Aamir In Gujranwala

Crazy Crowd Misbehaves With Hania Aamir In Gujranwala

Crazy Crowd Misbehaves With Hania Aamir In Gujranwala

Crazy Crowd Misbehaves With Hania Aamir In Gujranwala

