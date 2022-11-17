Hania Aamir posts selfie with Wahaj Ali and Zaviyaar Naumaan

Advertisement
  • Hania Amir is a well-known television actress and model in Pakistan’s entertainment business.
  • Zaviyaar Naumaan is the eldest son of Noman Ijaz and soon the charming lad in the showbiz industry.
  • They are teaming up for yet another major project.
Hania Amir is a well-known television actress and model in Pakistan’s entertainment business. She is well-known for her adorable appearance and outstanding performance in several serials.

The Dil Ruba actress posted an exclusive photo from her upcoming drama set alongside Pakistan’s dashing actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyaar Naumaan. In which, they look absolutely stunning.

Take a look:

Zaviyaar is the eldest son of Noman Ijaz and soon the charming lad in the showbiz industry.

Wahaj Ali and Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Naumaan are incredibly attractive and brilliant actors. They are teaming up for yet another major project. Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Naumaan first appeared in the drama series Sang e Mah. It was an extremely potent drama. It has everything needed to keep the audience interested. Fans adored the drama and their wonderful chemistry.

