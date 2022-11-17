Hansika Motwani & Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding ceremony will begin with special event

Hansika Motwani & Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding ceremony will begin with a special event.

The celebrations are probably set to start soon.

Hansika and Sohael are business partners in addition to being longtime friends.

The wedding of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya has garnered a lot of attention.

According to the most recent rumours about this celebrity nuptial, the Maha actress will hold a Mata Ki Chowki to kick off the wedding festivities while the couple will exchange vows in Jaipur. Mumbai should host the Mata Ki Chowki the next week.

Following this, the wedding festivities will start on December 2 of this year, which is Sufi night. On December 3rd, the Mehendi and Sangeet rituals will take place after this. The Haldi ceremony will take place in the morning of December 4th and the pheras will follow in the evening.

Along with all of this, there will also be a polo match and an after-party with a casino theme on December 4. The 450-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipur is apparently where all of these rituals will take place. It is also said that an OTT platform will stream this celebrity wedding live.

Hansika and Sohael’s wedding invitation is very stunning. The card does not include goods bags or rustic aesthetics with oxidized elements. The couple’s images have the specifics of the events printed on them.

Hansika Motwani surprised everyone on November 2nd when she uploaded a collection of stunning images from her engagement celebration with Sohael Khaturiya at the famous Eiffel Tower. The couple is shown standing in front of a heart-shaped structure constructed of rose petals and candles as the businessman is shown on his knees.

For those who don't know, Hansika and Sohael are business partners in addition to being longtime friends.

