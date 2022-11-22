Advertisement
Hareem Shah treats fans with her latest TikTok videos

Hareem Shah treats fans with her latest TikTok videos

Articles
Hareem Shah treats fans with her latest TikTok videos

Hareem Shah treats fans with her latest TikTok videos

TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah has a captivating Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her admirers captivated, with a variety of entertaining videos and dancing videos.

This time, Hareem has attracted online users with her most recent film, which is evidence of the exciting vacation lifestyle.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

The social media sensation was seen playing snooker in the aforementioned video. She leaped in joy as soon as the ball was pocketed.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Earlier, after approaching the Sindh High Court in need of security for her protection, Hareem Shah was given protection by the court.

The Sindh High Court convened a hearing today about Shah’s protection request, the report claims. Her appeal was considered by a single-member panel chaired by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar.

