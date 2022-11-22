Hareem Shah treats fans with her latest TikTok videos

Pictures of TikToker Hareem Shah with her husband goes viral
Beautiful Pakistani Tiktoker Hareem Shah is incredibly well-liked for her outspoken, courageous,...
TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah has a captivating Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her admirers captivated, with a variety of entertaining videos and dancing videos.
This time, Hareem has attracted online users with her most recent film, which is evidence of the exciting vacation lifestyle.
The social media sensation was seen playing snooker in the aforementioned video. She leaped in joy as soon as the ball was pocketed.
Earlier, after approaching the Sindh High Court in need of security for her protection, Hareem Shah was given protection by the court.
The Sindh High Court convened a hearing today about Shah’s protection request, the report claims. Her appeal was considered by a single-member panel chaired by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar.
