Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren are introduced in “Yellowstone: 1923”

30-second teaser trailer for Yellowstone prequel made available.

Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The film is a prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s hugely popular Yellowstone series, 1923.

The first teaser trailer for Paramount+’s planned prequel series to Taylor Sheridan’s hugely popular Yellowstone series, 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been made available.

The brand-new 30-second teaser trailer begins with Ford playing Jacob Dutton, the protagonist of the series, mounting a horse to begin work at the Yellowstone Ranch.

The voiceover in the movie focuses on one of many shootouts, holdups, and violent scenes that are seen in the film. The voiceover adds, as the video jumps between several clashes, skirmishes, and gunfights, “Violence has always followed our family from the Scottish Highlands to the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here.”

“We look for it where it doesn’t follow, says the voice. We seek it.” The teaser concludes with a close-up of Ford aiming a rifle before looking away from the camera at a potential danger.

With the parent series being one of the most lauded and well-liked on television, 1923 is the third programme to take place in the Yellowstone universe.

With nearly 14 million viewers overall, Yellowstone’s fourth season premiere began as the highest-rated show on cable, and the season finale attracted more than 10 million people.

Given its popularity, it is not surprising that the show has inspired a number of different spin-offs, with more planned. Sheridan’s expanding slate of material includes 1923 in addition to the recently released Season 5 of the Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone and the forthcoming series Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man, among others, all of which will be available on Paramount+.

Between the Costner-starring parent series Yellowstone and the related prequel series 1883, 1923 follows the Dutton family from the year in question.

In the series, the family patriarch Jacob (Ford) and his wife Cara (Mirren) manage the Yellowstone ranch while coping with the era’s difficulties, which included prohibition, a pandemic, a record-breaking drought, and the oncoming threat of the Great Depression.

To better develop its plot, the limited series has now been divided into two seasons. Sebastian Roché, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jennifer Ehle, Julia Schlaepfer, Brandon Sklenar, and Robert Patrick make up the ensemble that stars alongside Ford and Mirren.

John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson are also executive producers in addition to Sheridan, who also serves as the series’ creator.

The Paramount+ premiere of 1923 is scheduled for December 18 in the United States and Canada and December 19 in the United Kingdom and Australia.

The brand-new teaser trailer for the next series is available to view below.

