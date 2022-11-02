Netflix will begin streaming Enola Holmes 2 on November 4.

Sam Claflin, who played Mycroft in the first movie, did not appear in this one.

Bradbeer says he has an open invitation to come back at a later date.

Bradbeer was questioned about whether the absence of Mycroft was a deliberate choice to emphasise the friendship between Sherlock and Enola or if it resulted from a schedule difficulty with Claflin. He acknowledged that the latter flowed into the former, leading to the choice to concentrate on the two brothers when it became evident that Claflin wouldn’t be able to make it back.

“Well, it was Sam’s schedule that became very clear, so Sam was not going to be in it… We were very sorry that Sam couldn’t be in this one. If there was a future one we would love to have him back. But that was just the practicalities of life. That then meant though that we had to then concentrate on Sherlock, which has some advantages in the sense and that it becomes a sharp pencil if you like. You’re just having to work with that particular relationship. It had to be about Sherlock and Enola and coming together. So I guess there is some blessings in having less pieces because you can do more with what you have.”

He also made sure to put out the invite to Claflin to return in future entries in the series if possible, saying that the team “absolutely love him, and we would love to have him again.

