Harry was happy to have less work to do than William

Harry was happy to have less work to do than William

Harry was happy to have less work to do than William

Prince Harry & Prince William

  •  “I’m one less away from all that stress, restraint, and duty that comes with being the heir to the throne
  • A broadcaster asked Harry about being demoted.
  • “When he was younger, Harry actually quite revelled in it,” Royal magazine employee Rebecca English told Palace Confidential.
Prince Harry called his autobiography “Spare,” which could be seen as a good thing since the young prince “relished”  being second in line for the throne.

Rebecca English, who works for the Royal magazine, told Palace Confidential: “When he was younger, Harry actually quite revelled in it.”

Ken Wolfe, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard, recounts how, once in the car, Harry was acting up, being naughty, and William was trying to admonish him.

“Basically, Harry said, “Well, it doesn’t matter; I can do what I want because, basically, I’m not going to have the responsibility that you have,” “

The royal commentator kept saying, “I remember, really distinctly, when Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born; I think it was Prince George. Harry was asked by a broadcaster how he felt about going down the pecking order.

“His answer, I think, was so illuminating,” she said.

“He basically said “great,” as it means I’m one less away from all that stress and restraint and responsibility that comes with being the heir to the throne.”

