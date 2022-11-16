Harsh Vardhan Kapoor says Bollywood is about ‘who you date’ Movie fans care less

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor says audiences today care more about celebrity gossip than work.

He praised Monica, O My Darling by Vasan Balan and Human Qureshi by Rajkummar Rao on Twitter.

Harsh was last seen in Raj Singh Chaudhary’s action thriller Thar, which also had his father Anil Kapoor.

Advertisement

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor said today’s audience cares less about movies and actors’ work and more about their dating lives and diets. He praised Monica, O My Darling by Vasan Balan.

Actor Harsh Vardhan Kapoor said on Twitter that audiences care ‘less about films’ and more about dating lives. He says viewers today care more about celebrity gossip than their work. The actor praised Monica, O My Darling by Rajkummar Rao, Human Qureshi, and Radhika Apte.

Responding to a tweet praising Monica, O My Darling from content creator Anmol Jammwal, Harsh Varrdhan wrote, “It’s become more about where your seen who with what you eat and who you date then the body of work sadly.. audiences are satiated by Bollywood blogs and care less about films in my opinion..”

“Monica is brilliant and all actors are amazing .. vasan is amazing.. hope millions watch,” He said. Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling is a crime comedy thriller. It was on Netflix and got good reviews.

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor is the brother of Sonam Kapoor and producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor. A day after his birthday this year, he tweeted that the “Hindi press” had incorrectly “summarized his journey so far.”

He said, “On my birthday I’ve seen many articles about me from the Hindi press where the summarise my journey so far.. instead of focusing on the merit of films like bhavesh joshi ak Vs ak ray and thar and the uniqueness of the journey all they talk about is the box office of bjs n mirzya.”

Advertisement

He further tweeted, “It’s almost like they are completely blind to any sort of creativity courage or quality or and only judge an artist by money made.” Harsh Varrdhan feels that this tendency sets “the precedent for the future generations.” Harsh was last seen in Raj Singh Chaudhary’s action thriller Thar, which also had his father Anil Kapoor.

Also Read Suniel Shetty wants ‘Raju’ back for ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Akshay Kumar quit Hera Pheri 3 because he wasn't happy with the...