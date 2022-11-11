Hasan Noman says his divorce was not mutual decision

Hasan Noman breaks his silence over his divorce from Madiha Rizvi.

Says, “it was not through mutual consent”. Divorce was ‘amicably’ finalised, the former couple shares two daughters.

The ‘Baby’ star encouraged fans and followers to pray and refrain from making inappropriate remarks.

Advertisement

Hasan Noman breaks his silence over his divorce from Madiha Rizvi, stating, “it was not by mutual consent.”

Noman has now offered his side of the story, days after the ‘Jhooti’ star announced her divorce from her ex-husband. Thursday, the ‘Baby’ star stated that although their divorce was officially concluded, it was not by mutual consent.

In an official statement released on social media, Noman stated, “I would like to announce that although our divorce has been finalized, but it was not through mutual consent.”

See the post below:

“I have been very concerned about our daughters to have a well rounded life experience and would want to reiterate that I strongly believe in the institution of marriage and did not want this divorce. Mostly because I do not want my daughters to go through life without both their parents.”

Advertisement

“Madiha exercised her right to divorce which resulted in this decision that I condemn as a Muslim,” he wrote.

Rizvi revealed on Tuesday via her Instagram account that she and Noman have ‘amicably’ finalised their divorce.

“The final conclusion is to part our ways for the best,” the star reaffirmed as she encouraged fans and followers to pray and refrain from making inappropriate remarks.

Madiha Rizvi, daughter of prominent performer Deeba Rizvi, married Hasan Noman, son of late renowned artist Rasheed Naz, in 2013. The former couple shares two daughters.